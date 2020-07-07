Thank Goodness It’s Free Friday! Exchange Gives Military Shoppers Chance to Win Each Week

Courtesy Photo | Fort Lee Exchange shopper Terri Reid receives a seven-piece Courtyard Creations patio...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Fort Lee Exchange shopper Terri Reid receives a seven-piece Courtyard Creations patio dining set, the winning prize in the Exchange's May 15 Free Friday giveaway. Authorized shoppers can enter for the chance to win a prize of their own by answering the question posed on the Free Friday post every Friday at http://www.facebook.com/ShopMyExchange. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Social media is a great way for military communities to stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why the Army & Air Force Exchange Service invites military shoppers to sound off on Facebook every Free Friday for the chance to win prizes.



Authorized Exchange shoppers can enter each Free Friday drawing by simply replying to the question posed on the Free Friday post at facebook.com/ShopMyExchange. Past winners have received prizes such as a new GrillSmith Executive Series 5-burner gas grill, a Courtyard Creations seven-piece patio dining set, a Husqvarna riding lawnmower, an IZOD bedding and bath set, and a Serta Perfect Sleeper queen mattress.



“Warfighters and military families are under a tremendous amount of stress right now, so we hope this year’s lineup of Free Friday drawings gives them the chance to take their minds off the uncertainty,” said Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s Senior Enlisted Advisor. “Exchange shoppers have won $83,611 in Free Friday prizes since we started this program, so it has definitely paid off for our lucky winners.”



Replies must be posted on the same day of the Free Friday post to be entered into the drawing. Drawings are held on the Monday after each Free Friday giveaway. Entries made by 11:59 p.m. Central on the day of the posting will be entered into the drawing.



Honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online can also enter the Free Friday giveaways. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.



Facebook-friendly version: Physical distancing got you down? The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is giving military shoppers the chance to win every Free Friday—without ever setting foot outside the house. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-1pC.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



