Quarter's outstanding Airmen bested pandemic challenges

Courtesy Photo | Federal-service civilian, David Barlow, graphics manager for TEC University (civilian of the quarter), U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Erik Gallion, public affairs specialist for TEC-U (senior NCO of the quarter), and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Renee Weiderspahn, a professional military education instructor for the Lankford Enlisted PME Center (NCO of the quarter), are recognized for their outstanding service from April to June 2020, at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center located on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee.

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. – Three Airmen were commended here before the holiday weekend for their efforts that surpassed COVID-19 obstacles, among other work, as the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center's outstanding senior NCO, NCO, and civilian of the second quarter.



U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth Lozano, the commander, announced the list of nominees as well as the awardees in a video emailed to all staff.



"Thank you, supervisors, for taking the time to recognize the extraordinary achievements of our Airmen," Colonel Lozano said. "Congratulations to all our nominees and award winners."



The Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter is U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Erik Gallion, a public affairs specialist, assigned as a broadcaster to the Production Branch of TEC University.



Officials said that Sergeant Gallion managed 22 hours of recordings, producing 23 lessons for the virtual in-resident enlisted professional military education courses. He built the launch video for TEC-U, which reached more than 850 viewers. Additionally, Sergeant Gallion dedicated 20 hours to develop himself through a leadership engagement workshop. Finally, he attended a three-day post-production workshop that enhanced his broadcast skills.



The Civilian of the Quarter is David Barlow, a federal-service graphics manager assigned to the Transmission Branch of TEC University.



Officials said that Barlow led the design and implementation of the TEC-U on-demand training initiative. He was instrumental in the first Livestream video broadcast for the 134th Air Refueling Wing virtual commander's call. His expertise was evident, as he provided studio training to TEC broadcasters that increased production capabilities. Finally, his selfless actions resulted in more than 200 care packages delivered to the area's homeless.



The NCO of the Quarter is U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Renee Wiederspahn, a PME instructor, assigned to the Lankford Enlisted PME Center.



Officials said that Sergeant Wiederspahn led a six-member team through lesson plan modifications that prepared 24 instructors for virtual courses. She also created two videos for use during the virtual classes to enhance the learning experience. She facilitated the TEC virtual tactical pause, which embodied TEC's number one priority: Taking care of team TEC. She also chaired a local car show event that raised $5,000 for four local charities.



Quarterly awardees receive recognition at the following commander's call and award plaques, parking privileges, and other accolades.



(Supervisors' award packages contributed to this article)