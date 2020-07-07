Outstanding Airmen of the quarter

Federal-service civilian, David Barlow, graphics manager for TEC University (civilian of the quarter), U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Erik Gallion, public affairs specialist for TEC-U (senior NCO of the quarter), and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Renee Weiderspahn, a professional military education instructor for the Lankford Enlisted PME Center (NCO of the quarter), are recognized for their outstanding service from April to June 2020, at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center located on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration)
Quarter's outstanding Airmen bested pandemic challenges
