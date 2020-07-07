Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Outstanding Airmen of the quarter

    LOUISVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Air National Guard Training and Education Center/TV

    Federal-service civilian, David Barlow, graphics manager for TEC University (civilian of the quarter), U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Erik Gallion, public affairs specialist for TEC-U (senior NCO of the quarter), and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Renee Weiderspahn, a professional military education instructor for the Lankford Enlisted PME Center (NCO of the quarter), are recognized for their outstanding service from April to June 2020, at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center located on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 11:52
    Photo ID: 6267586
    VIRIN: 200707-Z-F3887-001
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 454.68 KB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Outstanding Airmen of the quarter, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Quarter's outstanding Airmen bested pandemic challenges

    TAGS

    ANG
    TEC
    USAF
    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center
    Airmen of the quarter
    OAQ

