NSWC Dahlgren Technical Library Helps Scientists and Engineers “Rock the Research” During Telework Status

DAHLGREN, Va. – Home may now be your office and going to work no longer means a car trip to a secure area, but some resources available on base are still within reach from your home office.



One of those resources is the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) Technical Library.



“The Tech Library is a research center, staffed with subject matter experts in the art of research,” said Jon Dodd, NSWCDD Technical Library Branch head. “We offer access to academic journals, databases, training resources, e-books, specifications and standards, digitized reports, and even good ole fashioned hard copy technical books.”



“The only thing that’s different during this work from home period is that if you want to check out a physical book from the library, you have to make an appointment with me,” said Sara Krechel, NSWCDD Technical Library specialist. “Our online database is accessible via your NMCI computer – and it’s free. All you need is CAC access.”



In addition to CAC access, Krechel says new users need to be added to their online user group. She can accomplish this requirement without face-to-face contact. “Access to our group gives you access to all our online resources.”



Back in March when everything was slowing down on base, Karen Long’s job was speeding up. Long, a nanotechnology surface material scientist, supported COVID-19 testing from home with literature research and analysis.



“We needed quick access to articles because of the nature of the virus. We also needed to respond back to NAVSEA (Naval Sea Systems Command) with what had already been done, and what was still necessary,” explained Long.



To aid her research, the scientist reached out to Krechel in the library for help. “Sara has been so responsive during this time,” said Long. “I’ve sent her an article request at 6 p.m. and received it the next morning. People often forget that we have several support people whose names are not on reports but are just as much a part of the team. They help us rock the research.”



Even though the library’s physical stacks are only available during appointment times right now, the technical library team is working behind the scenes to upgrade the library’s resources. Not only has the library moved to a new location, Dodd says things look different digitally, too. “Since this whole telework period started, we've been making a lot of improvements to our catalog and debuted a new website.”



Dodd credits a lot of the library’s current success to former NSWCDD Technical Library Branch Head Patricia Pulliam. “Patt is still a part of the staff through our contractor support. Her knowledge, skills, and abilities concerning the Tech Library are a constant benefit.”



“The library is an incredibly valuable resource and it’s something that we need to keep and maintain,” said Long. “The more we use it, the more we preserve it as a resource.”



The library is now located in Building 1521, on 1st Street and Avenue B across from the Aegis Training and Readiness Building.



To reach a member of the Technical Library staff, email DLGR_NSWC_INFOLIB@navy.mil or call 540-653-2053.