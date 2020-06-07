Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWCDD Tech Library COVID19

    DAHLGREN, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    DAHLGREN, Va. - Sara Krechel, NSWCDD Technical Library specialist, is pictured at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) Technical Library – a resource still available to employees while they work from home. “The only thing different during this work from home period is that if you want to check out a physical book from the library, you have to make an appointment with me,” said Krechel. “Our online database is accessible via your NMCI computer – and it’s free. All you need is CAC access.” (U.S. Navy photo/released).

    NSWC Dahlgren Technical Library Helps Scientists and Engineers “Rock the Research” During Telework Status

