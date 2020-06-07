NSWCDD Tech Library COVID19

DAHLGREN, Va. - Sara Krechel, NSWCDD Technical Library specialist, is pictured at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) Technical Library – a resource still available to employees while they work from home. “The only thing different during this work from home period is that if you want to check out a physical book from the library, you have to make an appointment with me,” said Krechel. “Our online database is accessible via your NMCI computer – and it’s free. All you need is CAC access.” (U.S. Navy photo/released).
