Class 27-09 Graduates eBLC

ARIFJAN, KUWAIT—More than 40 Soldiers from throughout the U.S. Army Central area of responsibility graduated from the Emergency Basic Leaders Course here, July 7, 2020. The Emergency Basic Leaders Course, or eBLC, is a modification of the Basic Leaders Course, which is the first of five NCO Professional Development Courses in the U.S. Army and is required for promotion to the rank of sergeant. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler)

The Emergency Basic Leaders Course, or eBLC, is a modification of the Basic Leaders Course, the first of five, and the foundation of the NCO Professional Development Courses for the U.S. Army.



According to the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence based at Fort Bliss, Texas, BLC is designed to introduce and develop primary leader and trainer competencies required to lead a team size element while also providing a foundation for future military education courses.



"I learned about stewardship, leadership, troop leading procedures, MDMP (the Military Decision Making Process), a lot of diverse things that'll help me be a good leader," said Corporal Megan Ruddock, an intelligence analyst assigned to Task Force Spartan Shield.



"This helps to build leadership confidence to pass along to the privates coming up," said Sgt. 1st Class Anthony John Young, and assistant instructor for Class 27-09. "It helps them move forward in their career."



The NCOLCOE website explains BLC focuses on the six Leader Core Competencies: Readiness, Leadership, Training Management, Communications, Operations, and Program Management.



Young said the class also covered a multitude of training including physical readiness training, squad training drills along with public speaking and discussion board classes on Blackboard.



For Ruddock, completing eBLC is finally a reality.



"I never actually thought this was going to happen. But it means a lot to me because I want to make a difference. And I think I can."



Traditional BLC is a 22-day course involving 169 academic hours and is conducted in four phases with three rotations: Foundations, Leadership, Readiness, and Assessment. Soldiers switch to a new classroom and instructors at the beginning of each phase. Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, the Army authorized for the course to be modified, allowing for much of the training to be conducted in a distance learning format to ensure the continued development of junior enlisted Soldiers.