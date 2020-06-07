Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Class 27-09 Graduates eBLC [Image 14 of 19]

    Class 27-09 Graduates eBLC

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.06.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler 

    Task Force Spartan

    ARIFJAN, KUWAIT—More than 40 Soldiers from throughout the U.S. Army Central area of responsibility graduated from the Emergency Basic Leaders Course here, July 7, 2020. The Emergency Basic Leaders Course, or eBLC, is a modification of the Basic Leaders Course, which is the first of five NCO Professional Development Courses in the U.S. Army and is required for promotion to the rank of sergeant. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 05:31
    Photo ID: 6267344
    VIRIN: 200707-Z-ZS194-0014
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 14.89 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Class 27-09 Graduates eBLC [Image 19 of 19], by MSG Thomas Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

