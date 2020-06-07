Class 27-09 Graduates eBLC

ARIFJAN, KUWAIT—More than 40 Soldiers from throughout the U.S. Army Central area of responsibility graduated from the Emergency Basic Leaders Course here, July 7, 2020. The Emergency Basic Leaders Course, or eBLC, is a modification of the Basic Leaders Course, which is the first of five NCO Professional Development Courses in the U.S. Army and is required for promotion to the rank of sergeant. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler)

