Herring retires as 188th Medical Group Chief

Brenda F. Herring, Superintendent of the 188th Medical Group, retired as Chief Master Sergeant, effective May, 2020. Chief retirements at the 188th are treasured and normally recognized with a ceremony. However, due to COVID-19, large gatherings such as ceremonies have been temporarily suspended.



The ceremony, which typically includes various friends, family, former military friends and inspiring supervisors, gives the retiree time to thank their mentors, leave words of inspiration and say their farewells.



“To you, our Airmen, who are working diligently to become a leader, supervisor, or friend. Take one day at a time, make sound decisions, and seek out others for guidance,” said Herring. “Doing so, will take you further than you imagined.”



Chief Herring, an Arkansas native, enlisted in August 1991. However, if it would not had been for her husband, she may not have joined.



“I would like to thank my husband, for talking me into the guard. He supported me even after he retired…11 years later” says Chief Brenda Herring. “I really appreciate him. Thank you, Chief Master Sgt. Brent Herring (ret).”



Chief Herring accredits her career accomplishments to the commanders, officers, and supervisors that mentored her and set her up for success.



“I would like to thank: Brig.Gen. Col. Paul Rowlett, Col. Tina Lipscomb, Col. Bonnie Braithwaite (ret), Col. Brett Fehrle, Col. Misty Zelk (ret), Lt. Col. Phylinthia Givens, Senior Master Sgt. Mike Stephens, State Command Chief Ron Boston, Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Foster (ret), Master Sgt. Brian Mays, and Senior Master Sgt. Katrina Kinnard.”



“As my superintendent for the past two and a half years, she did an outstanding job leading and empowering Airmen to engage in professional and personal development.” said Col Fehrle, 188th Medical Group Commander. “She was one of my most key advisers on health concerns of our individuals, unit esprit de corps, conduct and discipline, and recognition of the members for awards. Chief Herring was an outstanding chief and will be greatly missed by all of us at the 188th MDG."



Chief Herring began her Air National Guard (ANG) journey in December 1991. From 1993 to 2003 she served at Arkansas State Headquarters. She then joined the reserve program at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, Dec 2003 until March 2006.



She returned to the Arkansas ANG in Mar 2006. Five years later in 2011, Chief Herring became the first Sergeant of the 123 Intelligence Squadron. eventually becoming the first Group Chief for the newly established 188 Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance Group, Fort Smith, Arkansas from Dec 2014 until July 2017.



She said her journey to the 188th Medical Group Superintendent was memorable and full of great memories along the way.



“My favorite memories are getting accepted to attend the Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Academy at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee and the US Air Force Senior NCO Academy at Gunter Annex, Maxwell AFB, Alabama." recalls Herring. “With each of these assignments I got to network with Airmen from many bases across the Air Force and the Air National Guard... instructors at the SNCO Academy were Army and Canadian Air Force…this was my favorite academy time of all.”

