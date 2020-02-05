Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Herring Retires as 188th Medical Group Chief

    FORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2020

    Photo by Capt. Dylan Hollums 

    188th Wing

    Brenda F. Herring, Superintendent of the 188th Medical Group, retired as Chief Master Sergeant, effective May, 2020.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 09:26
    Photo ID: 6267449
    VIRIN: 200502-F-RW506-263
    Resolution: 1500x1875
    Size: 309.17 KB
    Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US 
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Herring Retires as 188th Medical Group Chief, by Capt. Dylan Hollums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air national guard
    Medical Group
    arkansas national guard
    188th Wing

