NEW ISSUE OF ARMY AL&T EXPLORES ‘FIELDING THE FUTURE’

Courtesy Photo | The summer issue of Army AL&T magazine takes a closer look at efforts to modernize the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The summer issue of Army AL&T magazine takes a closer look at efforts to modernize the Army, as well as the ongoing response to the pandemic. see less | View Image Page

by Ellen Summey



It’s the very nature of Army acquisition—always looking to the future. Despite being faced with an unexpected challenge in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Army was prepared and equipped to respond. “That, really, is what fielding the future is all about,” says Dr. Bruce D. Jette, the Army acquisition executive. “Creating the conditions and putting the tools in place so that our forces of the future will be able to respond to their own crises.” The summer issue of Army AL&T magazine takes a closer look at efforts to modernize the Army, as well as the ongoing response to the pandemic. In this issue:



Soldier-centered design drives Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office prototype development, obtaining early and frequent feedback from the Soldiers who best understand a system’s uses. See “EVERY MINUTE COUNTS.”

The Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems is in uncharted territory, constructing a 360-degree view of the Army’s data landscape. Read about how in “THE ARMY’S VANTAGE POINT.”

The Army responds quickly to the face-covering challenge with characteristic ingenuity. Don’t miss “DRESS RIGHT AND COVER DOWN.”

A Joint Program Executive Office for Armaments and Ammunition team developed a novel approach to conducting a system review, to stay on schedule in the face of social distancing restrictions. See “VIRTUAL REVIEW.”

How U.S. Army Futures Command is going direct to Soldiers around the world, and how it can help your program. Read more in “FIELDING THE PROTOTYPE.”

Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense uses new acquisition approaches to keep pace with modernization. Learn more in “EMBRACING DIGITAL ENGINEERING.”

Many offices from across the Detroit Arsenal raced to develop requirements and gather information for the light- and medium-robotic combat vehicle concepts’ transition to reality. Take a look at “RAPID ROBOTIC REQUIREMENTS RELAY.”

A system may be innovative, but a host of unforeseen supportability issues could limit its availability to Soldiers in the field. Read “EMPHASIZE SUPPORTABILITY EARLY.”

S. Army Medical Research and Development Command is a key contributor to the Army and DOD pandemic response plan. Don’t miss “CENTER STAGE ON COVID-19.”

The Army rolls out simpler, lighter software to support electronic health records during the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more in “THE HALO EFFECT.”

Field medical care takes new directions as the shape of military conflict changes. Read about the advances in “PRESERVING LIVES ON THE NEW BATTLEFIELD.”

Future mega satellite constellations to power Army network modernization. Take a look at “NEW HORIZONS.”

The Program Executive Office for Command, Control and Communications – Tactical adopts Agile software development best practices to deliver better tactical software to Soldiers, improved by early and frequent changes reflecting their feedback. Read “TACTICAL SOFTWARE ‘SPRINTS’ FORWARD.”

Defensive Cyber Operations, Cyber Platforms and Systems creates a modular, carry-on-size cyberspace defense system. Read more in “TRAINING TO DELIVERY: CYBERSPACE WARFARE.”



Also, remember that Army AL&T is built on contributions from you, the Army Acquisition Workforce. For more information on how to publish an article in Army AL&T magazine or how to submit a Faces of the Force nomination, go to https://asc.army.mil/web/publications/army-alt-submissions/ to see our writers guidelines, upcoming deadlines and themes.