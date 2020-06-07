The summer issue of Army AL&T magazine takes a closer look at efforts to modernize the Army, as well as the ongoing response to the pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2020 15:58
|Photo ID:
|6267048
|VIRIN:
|200706-A-A4416-001
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|573.87 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fielding the Future, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NEW ISSUE OF ARMY AL&T EXPLORES ‘FIELDING THE FUTURE’
LEAVE A COMMENT