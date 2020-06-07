Exchange Expands Layaway to Include Laptops, Tablets for Back-to-School Season

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping military family members move to the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping military family members move to the head of the class this school year by extending its layaway program to include electronics essential to help students excel in the classroom. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping military family members move to the head of the class this school year by extending its layaway program to include electronics essential to help students excel in the classroom.



From July 1 through Aug. 31, Exchange shoppers can use layaway to hold computers, notebooks, tablets and iPads—items that are not typically eligible for the program.



“Having the right computer or tablet can play a large role in academic success,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange has done its homework, and the layaway program is a great choice to not only manage expenses for clothes, shoes and backpacks but computers as well.”



A $3 service fee and a deposit of 15 percent are required to hold items on layaway. Items must be picked up by Aug. 31. Shoppers can visit customer service at their Exchange for complete details.