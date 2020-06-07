Savannah native serves at Commander, Carrier Strike Group 15

A Savannah, Georgia native and Winsor Forest High School graduate is serving at Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CCSG) 15 located in San Diego.



Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Joshua James works as an operations intelligence analyst, assisting a watch team that provides warnings and indications for all assets in the 3rd Fleet area of responsibility.



“I joined the Navy to make a better life for me,” said James. “I wanted to see the world while protecting my country from all enemies.”



CCSG-15 provides fleet commanders agile combat ready maritime forces armed with worldwide deployable skill sets in order to support global operations.



“Our role is to train, mentor and assess different strike groups when they’re getting ready to deploy,” said James. “Part of my job is to ensure the training team can maintain a certain amount of flexibility to be able to make adjustments on the fly.”



James joined the command in 2019 and has assisted CCSG-15 through a wide array of missions and exercises, including the certification of two carrier strike groups.



“My favorite part of my job is assessing each of the units during exercises,” said James. “It allows me to experience the exercises from a training perspective and see the overall mission more clearly.”



Outside of the Navy, James dedicates his time as a defensive coach for the Coronado Islanders Pop Warner football team.



“I’ve always had a passion for coaching,” said James. “It makes me happy to train kids in the fundamentals of team sports and bonding toward one positive goal.”



Although it’s unknown when the Coronado Islanders will be able to start their next season due to COVID-19, James will remain at the forefront.



“I joined the team to get every kid on the field involved,” said James. “The biggest reward I got was seeing my players evolve throughout the season, and it’s my job to make sure that everyone I coach is ecstatic and excited to play.”



James carries his on the field dedication with him as he looks his looks toward his future at CCSG-15.



“My goals are to get promoted to petty officer 1st class, work toward my degree in kinesiology, and earn both my afloat and master training specialist designations,” said James. “I try to look at everything with a positive outcome and I’m doing the same working toward what I want to accomplish.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2020 Date Posted: 07.06.2020 12:43 Story ID: 373430 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Hometown: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Savannah native serves at Commander, Carrier Strike Group 15, by PO1 Christopher M Cavagnaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.