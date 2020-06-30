Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Joshua James, from Savannah, Ga., stands in front of the entrance of Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CCSG) 15. CCSG-15 conducts integrated training to provide Fleet Commanders with deployable combat ready maritime forces in support of global operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Cavagnaro/Released)
This work, IS2 Joshua James stands in front of the entrance of Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CCSG) 15, by PO1 Christopher M Cavagnaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Savannah native serves at Commander, Carrier Strike Group 15
