Fort Polk’s MICC hosts change of command

FORT POLK, La. — The Fort Polk Mission and Installation Contracting Command’s change of command ceremony took place June 25 at the Warrior Center.

Lt. Col. David L. Taylor, outgoing commander, passed the colors to Lt. Col. Lisbon Williams, incoming commander.

Col. Ryan Roseberry, garrison commander, was the host commander at the ceremony.

“Colonel Joel Greer, 418th Contracting Support Brigade commander, Fort Hood, Texas, would have presided over the ceremony, but with the challenges we’ve had in the COVID-19 environment, today’s honor has been bestowed upon me. I am proud to be here to support the leaders and organization that provides monumental support to this installation,” he said.

Roseberry said Fort Polk bids farewell to an outstanding commander, consummate team player, an exceptional Army acquisition corps officer and a true friend to the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk.

“No stranger to hard work, Taylor was immediately thrown into the fire on his arrival at Fort Polk three years ago. Within his first six months, Fort Polk’s MICC realigned with the 418th Contracting Support Brigade. Taylor seized this opportunity to redesign the MICC Fort Polk grade structure and a number of positions to increase our contracting capabilities by over 50%. That is truly a great achievement, particularly now as we move forward in executing hundreds of construction, renovation and demolition projects across the installation,” he said.

To Taylor he said, “You were instrumental in the acquisition planning and oversight of a hundred million dollar mission support contract enabling the United States Army to prepare 28 Infantry Brigade Combat Teams and five Security Force Assistance Brigades for the crucible (JRTC training), while simultaneously supporting our Families by ensuring contracts were in place to improve the quality of life here at JRTC and Fort Polk.”

Roseberry said as Taylor’s time of command was drawing to a close, he once again answered his nation’s call during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As COVID numbers continued to rise in Louisiana, you deployed to New Orleans. Your astute assessment ensured life support services were available during a critical juncture in the state’s battle against the coronavirus and in battling such conditions to save lives,” he said.

Roseberry said Taylor demonstrated a degree of personal courage and selfless service with grace and optimism during the last three years.

“Thank you for your commitment, your Family’s commitment and for a job well done here at JRTC and Fort Polk,” he said.

Taylor said it’s been an honor to be part of the JRTC and Fort Polk team.

“During my three years at the MICC, the team, along with our mission partners — JRTC Operations Group and the garrison — worked to enable the mission through contracting and benefit Fort Polk,” he said.

Taylor said MICC Fort Polk is an awesome and amazing group of professionals.

“Three years ago we entered into the fiscal year with only five contractor professionals to obligate $120 million dollars. Besides being undermanned, you made the impossible possible, and Fort Polk is grateful,” he said. “I’m proud and humble to have been your commander. I know you will continue to be successful contracting for Soldiers and forging the Warrior Spirit.”

As Taylor leaves, Roseberry said the Army has delivered a tremendous replacement in Williams.

“You are an experienced warrior, highly recruited technical expert and just what the doctor ordered with the complexities that await us on the horizon. We are delighted to have you and your wife join the JRTC and Fort Polk team,” he said.

Williams said it was with great pleasure and humility that he takes command of the Fort Polk MICC.

“I’m excited to work with this great team of contracting professionals and contribute to the overall mission of supporting Fort Polk Soldiers and Families. I’m looking forward to witnessing the JRTC mission and its vital importance to Army readiness in defense of this great nation,” he said. “I couldn’t be prouder to be the Fort Polk MICC commander, and I look forward to helping this team grow personally and professionally.”

