    Fort Polk’s MICC hosts change of command

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Angie Thorne 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Col. Ryan Roseberry, Fort Polk garrison commander, passes the colors to Lt. Col. Lisbon Williams, incoming Mission and Installation Contracting Command commander at a change of command ceremony held at the Fort Polk Warrior Center June 25.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Polk’s MICC hosts change of command, by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Polk
    Change of Command
    Mission and Installation Contracting

