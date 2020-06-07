Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wiesbaden ACS recognizes volunteers for 60,241 hours of service

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    07.06.2020

    Story by Emily Jennings  

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany – Volunteers were recognized for 60,241 hours of their time and contributions during a virtual awards ceremony June 30 at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden.

    Civilians, Soldiers, organizations, families and youth were presented with plaques during a Facebook Live Volunteer Recognition Ceremony at Army Community Service.

    ACS presented a check to the garrison for $1,531,931.17, representing the dollar value of the hours worked.

    “The people are the fabric of this community,” said Garrison Commander Col. Noah Cloud. “Volunteerism not only helps the community; it builds people up. When we take our own time and focus it on the wellbeing of others, there’s something inherently about that that builds us up and makes us stronger people. As we do that as individuals and serve one another I believe the byproduct is a stronger community.”

    WINNERS

    Nominees for Medium Organization of the Year:
    1. Civil Air Patrol, Wiesbaden Flight
    2. Wiesbaden Re-Use Center
    Winner: Civil Air Patrol Wiesbaden

    Nominees for Large Organization of the Year:
    1. Boy Scouts, Boy Scout Troop/Crew 107
    2. Boy Scouts, Cub Scout Pack 13
    3. Wiesbaden Wahoos Swim Team
    Winner: Boy Scouts Troop/Crew 107

    Nominees for Mega Organization of the Year:
    1. Spouse Clubs, Wiesbaden Community Spouses Club
    2. Red Cross, American Red Cross
    3. USAG Wiesbaden Girl Scouts
    4. USAG Wiesbaden Chapel
    Winner: Wiesbaden Community Spouses Club

    Military Volunteer of the Year Nominees:
    1st Lt. Kevin Gamble
    Sergeant 1st Class William Young
    Lt. Col. David Schilling
    Col. Jeffery Merenkov
    CW5 Richard Tanner
    Sgt. Robert Spencer Cooper
    Sgt. Tyler Dean Stevens
    Spc. Joshua Jaleeh Williams
    Staff Sgt. Howard Woodberry III
    Staff Sgt. Joshua Marrero
    Winner: Lt. Col. David Schilling

    Civilian Volunteer of the Year Nominees:
    Chris Eisenberg
    Kent Mohr
    Sean T. Sutherland
    Nathan Egland
    Tammy Simmons
    Martin Heinen
    Winner: Nathan Egland

    Family Volunteer of the Year Nominees:
    The Church Family
    The Stohr Family
    The Cooper Family
    The Ballard Family
    The Steininger Family
    The Hodges Family
    Winners: Lt. Col. Norman Hodges and Kerrie Hodges.

    Retiree Volunteer of the Year Nominees
    Chris Moed
    Christopher Bowen
    Victor Garcia
    Les Waller
    Michael Richter
    Winner: Christopher Bowen

    Youth Volunteer of the Year Nominee and Winner:
    Atreyu Allen

    Family Member Volunteer of the Year Nominees:
    Monique Hines
    Kaitlyn Himmelberger
    Eleanor Len Tai Prohasak
    Carole Bougouin-Thruelsen
    Samantha Cooper
    Rachel Baker
    Tanja Pierce-Virtanen
    Jacqueline Marie Wagner
    Winner: Rachel Baker

