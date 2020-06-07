Wiesbaden ACS recognizes volunteers for 60,241 hours of service

WIESBADEN, Germany – Volunteers were recognized for 60,241 hours of their time and contributions during a virtual awards ceremony June 30 at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden.
Civilians, Soldiers, organizations, families and youth were presented with plaques during a Facebook Live Volunteer Recognition Ceremony at Army Community Service.
ACS presented a check to the garrison for $1,531,931.17, representing the dollar value of the hours worked.
“The people are the fabric of this community,” said Garrison Commander Col. Noah Cloud. “Volunteerism not only helps the community; it builds people up. When we take our own time and focus it on the wellbeing of others, there’s something inherently about that that builds us up and makes us stronger people. As we do that as individuals and serve one another I believe the byproduct is a stronger community.”
WINNERS
Nominees for Medium Organization of the Year:
1. Civil Air Patrol, Wiesbaden Flight
2. Wiesbaden Re-Use Center
Winner: Civil Air Patrol Wiesbaden
Nominees for Large Organization of the Year:
1. Boy Scouts, Boy Scout Troop/Crew 107
2. Boy Scouts, Cub Scout Pack 13
3. Wiesbaden Wahoos Swim Team
Winner: Boy Scouts Troop/Crew 107
Nominees for Mega Organization of the Year:
1. Spouse Clubs, Wiesbaden Community Spouses Club
2. Red Cross, American Red Cross
3. USAG Wiesbaden Girl Scouts
4. USAG Wiesbaden Chapel
Winner: Wiesbaden Community Spouses Club
Military Volunteer of the Year Nominees:
1st Lt. Kevin Gamble
Sergeant 1st Class William Young
Lt. Col. David Schilling
Col. Jeffery Merenkov
CW5 Richard Tanner
Sgt. Robert Spencer Cooper
Sgt. Tyler Dean Stevens
Spc. Joshua Jaleeh Williams
Staff Sgt. Howard Woodberry III
Staff Sgt. Joshua Marrero
Winner: Lt. Col. David Schilling
Civilian Volunteer of the Year Nominees:
Chris Eisenberg
Kent Mohr
Sean T. Sutherland
Nathan Egland
Tammy Simmons
Martin Heinen
Winner: Nathan Egland
Family Volunteer of the Year Nominees:
The Church Family
The Stohr Family
The Cooper Family
The Ballard Family
The Steininger Family
The Hodges Family
Winners: Lt. Col. Norman Hodges and Kerrie Hodges.
Retiree Volunteer of the Year Nominees
Chris Moed
Christopher Bowen
Victor Garcia
Les Waller
Michael Richter
Winner: Christopher Bowen
Youth Volunteer of the Year Nominee and Winner:
Atreyu Allen
Family Member Volunteer of the Year Nominees:
Monique Hines
Kaitlyn Himmelberger
Eleanor Len Tai Prohasak
Carole Bougouin-Thruelsen
Samantha Cooper
Rachel Baker
Tanja Pierce-Virtanen
Jacqueline Marie Wagner
Winner: Rachel Baker
