Wiesbaden ACS recognizes volunteers for 60,241 hours of service

Photo By Emily Jennings | WIESBADEN, Germany - Lt. Col. Norman Hodges and Kerrie Hodges receive their award for Family Volunteer of the Year with their children June 30 during a Facebook live virtual ceremony at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Army Community Service. Volunteers were recognized for 60,241 hours of their time and contributions. (U.S. Army photo by Travis Thurston)

WIESBADEN, Germany – Volunteers were recognized for 60,241 hours of their time and contributions during a virtual awards ceremony June 30 at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden.



Civilians, Soldiers, organizations, families and youth were presented with plaques during a Facebook Live Volunteer Recognition Ceremony at Army Community Service.



ACS presented a check to the garrison for $1,531,931.17, representing the dollar value of the hours worked.



“The people are the fabric of this community,” said Garrison Commander Col. Noah Cloud. “Volunteerism not only helps the community; it builds people up. When we take our own time and focus it on the wellbeing of others, there’s something inherently about that that builds us up and makes us stronger people. As we do that as individuals and serve one another I believe the byproduct is a stronger community.”



WINNERS



Nominees for Medium Organization of the Year:

1. Civil Air Patrol, Wiesbaden Flight

2. Wiesbaden Re-Use Center

Winner: Civil Air Patrol Wiesbaden



Nominees for Large Organization of the Year:

1. Boy Scouts, Boy Scout Troop/Crew 107

2. Boy Scouts, Cub Scout Pack 13

3. Wiesbaden Wahoos Swim Team

Winner: Boy Scouts Troop/Crew 107



Nominees for Mega Organization of the Year:

1. Spouse Clubs, Wiesbaden Community Spouses Club

2. Red Cross, American Red Cross

3. USAG Wiesbaden Girl Scouts

4. USAG Wiesbaden Chapel

Winner: Wiesbaden Community Spouses Club



Military Volunteer of the Year Nominees:

1st Lt. Kevin Gamble

Sergeant 1st Class William Young

Lt. Col. David Schilling

Col. Jeffery Merenkov

CW5 Richard Tanner

Sgt. Robert Spencer Cooper

Sgt. Tyler Dean Stevens

Spc. Joshua Jaleeh Williams

Staff Sgt. Howard Woodberry III

Staff Sgt. Joshua Marrero

Winner: Lt. Col. David Schilling



Civilian Volunteer of the Year Nominees:

Chris Eisenberg

Kent Mohr

Sean T. Sutherland

Nathan Egland

Tammy Simmons

Martin Heinen

Winner: Nathan Egland



Family Volunteer of the Year Nominees:

The Church Family

The Stohr Family

The Cooper Family

The Ballard Family

The Steininger Family

The Hodges Family

Winners: Lt. Col. Norman Hodges and Kerrie Hodges.



Retiree Volunteer of the Year Nominees

Chris Moed

Christopher Bowen

Victor Garcia

Les Waller

Michael Richter

Winner: Christopher Bowen



Youth Volunteer of the Year Nominee and Winner:

Atreyu Allen



Family Member Volunteer of the Year Nominees:

Monique Hines

Kaitlyn Himmelberger

Eleanor Len Tai Prohasak

Carole Bougouin-Thruelsen

Samantha Cooper

Rachel Baker

Tanja Pierce-Virtanen

Jacqueline Marie Wagner

Winner: Rachel Baker