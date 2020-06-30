Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wiesbaden ACS recognizes volunteers for 60,241 hours of service

    GERMANY

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Emily Jennings  

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany - Lt. Col. Norman Hodges and Kerrie Hodges receive their award for Family Volunteer of the Year with their children June 30 during a Facebook live virtual ceremony at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Army Community Service. Volunteers were recognized for 60,241 hours of their time and contributions. (U.S. Army photo by Travis Thurston)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wiesbaden ACS recognizes volunteers for 60,241 hours of service, by Emily Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

