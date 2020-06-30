Wiesbaden ACS recognizes volunteers for 60,241 hours of service

WIESBADEN, Germany - Lt. Col. Norman Hodges and Kerrie Hodges receive their award for Family Volunteer of the Year with their children June 30 during a Facebook live virtual ceremony at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Army Community Service. Volunteers were recognized for 60,241 hours of their time and contributions. (U.S. Army photo by Travis Thurston)
