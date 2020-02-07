IWTC Monterey Changes Command

Courtesy Photo | 200702-N-XX082-0009 MONTEREY, Calif. (July 2, 2020) Cmdr. Josie Moore, commanding...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200702-N-XX082-0009 MONTEREY, Calif. (July 2, 2020) Cmdr. Josie Moore, commanding officer of Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony. Capt. Michael Salehi (sitting) was relieved by as commanding officer of IWTC Monterey during a small change of command ceremony in the Senior Chief Shannon Kent Navy Yard at the Defense Language Institute. IWTC Monterey, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of foreign language training to Navy personnel, which prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Information Warfare Training Command Monterey



MONTEREY, Calif. -- Capt. Michael Salehi was relieved by Cmdr. Josie Moore as commanding officer of Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey during a small change of command ceremony in the Senior Chief Shannon Kent Navy Yard at the Defense Language Institute (DLI), July 2.



Due to COVID-19 mitigation measures, the ceremony was attended by the official party and a small number of close family members, while IWTC Monterey crew members were provided a digital recording.



Army Col. Gary M. Hausman, commandant of the Defense Language Institute, presided over the ceremony and praised Salehi on his tour.



"Capt. Salehi is a successful cryptologic officer, and he served in support of the fleet, and also at the National Security Agency, shared Hausman. “As a former graduate of DLI's Persian-Farsi school, he knows what the Sailors must overcome to graduate and also be successful in the field. He brought his knowledge of leading at the National Security Agency and applied it to the Sailors here."



Highlighting the incoming commanding officer, Hausman continued, "Today we have a new IWTC Monterey commander–Cmdr. Josie Moore. She's not new to challenges. She knows the trade. She didn't join the Navy yesterday. She's ready for this, and will do great. A unit benefits from a fresh set of eyes."



Some of Salehi’s major achievements during his time at IWTC Monterey include a 41% reduction in academic attrition, the establishment of IWTC Monterey Det. Goodfellow Air Force Base, and the construction and dedication of the Senior Chief Shannon Kent Navy Yard. These achievements were recognized with Salehi receiving a Meritorious Service Medal.



Salehi thanked the leadership of DLI, the Presidio of Monterey and the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT).



He especially praised the hard work and dedication of the IWTC Monterey staff, and then turned his comments toward the students and said, “To the students, I know these past few months have not been easy under the restrictions, especially as you go through one of the most demanding courses of instruction that we have in the Navy. While you might not have always understood certain actions at the command, please realize that every decision was done with the intent of protecting you, assuring your safety and ensuring you are the best possible warrior- Sailor-linguists that our fleet deserves to have.”



Salehi continued, “I’ve learned a lot from you through engagement forums to see how resilient and tough you are; your perseverance, perpetual optimism, and humor continues to humble me. Continue to be vocal and don’t suffer in silence, and, like I’ve said before, ‘learn to take a punch,’ because they will keep coming, at different times in your career, and get back into the fight. The only punch that will keep you down is the one that you let defeat you. Keep pushing through the adversity, never quit, and always keep your eye at the end state–getting on mission and advancing our national security interests around the globe.”



Salehi’s next assignment will be at the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Intelligence Operation Center.



Moore is the daughter of a retired Navy senior chief petty officer, and grew up moving from duty station to duty station, claiming California as her home. She received her commission through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps program at the University of San Diego. A prior surface warfare officer, she transitioned to the cryptologic community in 2005. Her most recent assignment was Navy Information Operations Command Georgia, serving as the executive officer.



In her remarks, Moore shared, “To the students: We are living in a difficult time. That's an understatement, I know. I trust each of you to do the right thing and to hold each other to the naval standard. As with all things, this too will pass, and we'll be stronger for it. You're some of the brightest, most engaging Sailors the Navy has to offer and that the nation has called to duty. Naval service is going to be one of the most rewarding and challenging experiences that you'll ever have in your lifetime. I hope you're excited! When times get tough, and they always do, remember that you're tougher."



IWTC Monterey, as part of the CIWT, provides a continuum of foreign language training to Navy personnel, which prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations. IWTC Monterey encompasses 560 personnel, more than 500 of which are linguists in training.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 20,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



