IWTC Monterey Changes Command

200702-N-XX082-0009 MONTEREY, Calif. (July 2, 2020) Cmdr. Josie Moore, commanding officer of Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony. Capt. Michael Salehi (sitting) was relieved by as commanding officer of IWTC Monterey during a small change of command ceremony in the Senior Chief Shannon Kent Navy Yard at the Defense Language Institute. IWTC Monterey, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of foreign language training to Navy personnel, which prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)
