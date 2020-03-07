Media Advisory: F-15 Fighter Pilot to complete first flight after near fatal electrocution

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Kassebaum, Commander, 125th Operations Support...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Kassebaum, Commander, 125th Operations Support Flight, with his family. Kassebaum will complete his first flight after an accident at his home on Oct. 25, 2019. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Kassebaum, Commander, 125th Operations Support Flight, will complete his first flight after an accident at his home on Oct. 25, 2019.



Kassebaum was in the process of completing a re-wiring project in his backyard when his dog jumped in the family pool. Hearing distress, Kassebaum went after the dog not realizing that a grounded wire had been severed and the pool water was electrified. Feeling a zapping sensation, Kassebaum turned to get out of the pool, but became the electrical ground after grabbing onto the metal handrails.



Unable to move from the waist down, Kassebaum called his daughter for help who ultimately called a work crew over to assist. The crew immediately cut off all power and pulled Kassebaum from the water; at this point he was completely submerged. Kassebaum remained lifeless with no heartbeat for nearly 12-minutes.



On Monday July 6, 2020, Kassebaum will complete his first flight since the accident. Media is invited to attend his landing at the 125th Fighter Wing. Pilot will offer interviews immediately following.



Schedule of events:

12:00: Media arrival -- 14300 FANG Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32218

12:25: Media should arrive no later than, late arrivals may not be accommodated

12:45: Lt. Col. Kassebaum anticipated to land



All times are approximate and subject to change.



For more information please contact the 125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office at (904) 741-7030 or after-hours at (904) 329-5436.