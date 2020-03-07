U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Kassebaum, Commander, 125th Operations Support Flight, with his family. Kassebaum will complete his first flight after an accident at his home on Oct. 25, 2019. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2020 18:40
|Photo ID:
|6265760
|VIRIN:
|200703-Z-F3877-1001
|Resolution:
|1280x720
|Size:
|85.66 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Media Advisory: F-15 Fighter Pilot to complete first flight after near fatal electrocution, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Media Advisory: F-15 Fighter Pilot to complete first flight after near fatal electrocution
