Raptor Café reopens for dinner services

As the rest of Virginia begins to see a resurgence of openings under the Phase 2 plan, base support services have begun reopening previously halted accommodations for returning personnel. Beginning June 15th, the Raptor Café will continue its dinner services and grab-and-go menu items, on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.



According to U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Puro Jimenez, 633rd Force Support Squadron flight kitchen manager, Raptor Café hours will be 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for lunch services, 4:30 to 6 p.m. for dinner services, and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the grab-and-go services.



The Raptor Café helps to ensure our pilots, maintainers and other flight line support personnel are always fed and in the fight. Located next to the flight line, Raptor Café helps minimize the time Airmen spend away from their work centers.



“The 1st Fighter Wing will continue to work with our mission partners to prioritize the health of our Airmen, families, and the community while we work to preserve our combat readiness,” said U.S. Air Force Col. David Lopez, 1 FW commander. “Our nation depends on us maintaining the readiness of our pilots, maintainers and our aircraft.”



Due to COVID-19, the 1 FW adjusted their operations to fit the needs of restrictions in place and help ensure the safety of all the Airmen.



According to Jimenez, Raptor Café has now begun allowing seating within the facility. Adhering to the face mask policy needed for entry along with social distancing within the facility, Airmen and flight line crews can be seated one person per table.



As the 1 FW transitions back to pre-COVID operations, the Raptor Café continues fueling the mission and Airmen alike.

