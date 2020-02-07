Seaman Zaire Williams earns Coast Guard Honor Graduate for S-198

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Brahm | CAPE MAY, N.J. - Seaman Zaire Williams poses for a portrait after earning the title of...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Brahm | CAPE MAY, N.J. - Seaman Zaire Williams poses for a portrait after earning the title of honor graduate for recruit company Sierra 198 at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, June 30, 2020. "I am honored and ecstatic to be awarded Honor Graduate for a Company as great as Sierra-198. This has been a life changing experience; I would like to thank my Company Commanders for putting me in situations that would better myself. I also want to send a special thank you to all my shipmates for giving me the motivation I needed to overcome those situations. Without them I wouldn't be in the position I am now and I am honored to graduate alongside them!" U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Brahm. see less | View Image Page

Seaman Zaire Williams from Hampton, Virginia earned the title of Honor Graduate for Sierra 198 after completing the U.S. Coast Guard’s 8-week basic training at Training Center Cape May, July 2, 2020.



The Navy League presented Williams with a plaque for earning the highest final overall standing. He is authorized to wear the Coast Guard Honor Graduate Ribbon on his uniform.



Capt. Kathy Felger, the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, presided over the ceremony and advancement of the 40 graduates of recruit company S-198. Training at boot camp is difficult and approximately 20% of recruits do not graduate with their original company.



Williams’ company earned multiple awards during their 8-weeks of training, such as finals, marksmanship, and seamanship. They also received the Company Commander and Section Commander pennants.



Training Center Cape May is the 5th largest base in the Coast Guard and the sole accession point for the entire enlisted workforce. It is considered the birthplace of the enlisted corps and the Coast Guard’s hometown.



Training Center Cape May’s mission is to transform the recruits of today into the Coast Guardsmen of tomorrow.



“I am honored and ecstatic to be awarded Honor Graduate for a Company as great as Sierra-198. This has been a life changing experience; I would like to thank my Company Commanders for putting me in situations that would better myself. I also want to send a special thank you to all my shipmates for giving me the motivation I needed to overcome those situations. Without them I wouldn't be in the position I am now, and I am honored to graduate alongside them," Williams said.



Williams’ next duty station is PSU 305 at Fort Eustis, Virginia.



Williams graduated from Bethel High School in 2018 and his parents are Earthlum and Shantel Williams.