CAPE MAY, N.J. - Seaman Zaire Williams poses for a portrait after earning the title of honor graduate for recruit company Sierra 198 at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, June 30, 2020.
"I am honored and ecstatic to be awarded Honor Graduate for a Company as great as Sierra-198. This has been a life changing experience; I would like to thank my Company Commanders for putting me in situations that would better myself. I also want to send a special thank you to all my shipmates for giving me the motivation I needed to overcome those situations. Without them I wouldn't be in the position I am now and I am honored to graduate alongside them!"
U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Brahm.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2020 09:53
|Photo ID:
|6262340
|VIRIN:
|200630-G-EK967-0748
|Resolution:
|4011x2674
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|CAPE MAY, NJ, US
|Hometown:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Seaman Zaire Williams earns Coast Guard Honor Graduate for Sierra 198, by PO2 Richard Brahm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
