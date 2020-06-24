Timber: 2d MARDIV Marines Conduct Disaster Relief Training

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP JOHNSON, NC – In a tree-lined range on Camp Johnson, N.C., the typical sounds of weapons fire was drowned out by the roars of chainsaws and crackling of falling trees as Marines from elements throughout 2d Marine Division (MARDIV) participated in a chainsaw course.

The week-long course focuses on proper application of chainsaw, such as handling and methods of cutting. Students spend two days in a classroom setting followed by practical tree-felling application.

“We are here licensing chainsaw operators to be on destructive weather teams,” said 1st Lt. Micah Thomas, the range safety officer and combat engineer with 2d Combat Engineer Battalion (CEB), 2d MARDIV.

The goal of the training is to provide 2d MARDIV with a team ready to provide support during extreme weather scenarios. North Carolina is a hurricane-susceptible state with a peak season between August and October. During hurricanes trees and other materials are blown around, often becoming obstacles which could lead to safety hazards. Marines trained in this course would become a “destructive weather team,” according to Thomas.

“We want to get the Marines comfortable operating a chainsaw when conducting destructive weather operations,” Thomas said. “Our mission is to ensure there are ready and capable Marines to react if and when destructive weather hits on or around base.”

Although the main purpose of the training is to provide a team capable of supporting disaster relief operations, it is also a unique opportunity to cross-train Marines into different occupational fields in various operational environments, according to Gunnery Sgt. Daniel Royal, the chainsaw course instructor and a combat engineer with 2d CEB, 2d MARDIV.

“No matter where you go in the military, there is always a need for some sort of engineering,” Royal said. “Whether that be working heavy equipment, utilities, or motor transport. Everyone knows someone else’s job and in turn will make us a more lethal and effective fighting force.”

“Although Hurricane Season is not here yet, we are actively preparing to pick up the phone when the Nation calls,” Thomas said. “This goes to show that the Marine Corps is thinking ahead.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2020 Date Posted: 07.02.2020 10:47 Story ID: 373309 Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Timber: 2d MARDIV Marines Conduct Disaster Relief Training, by LCpl Patrick King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.