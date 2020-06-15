Ohio National Guard member reflects on time spent at food bank: Pfc. Clark

Photo By Sgt. Scott Fletcher | Pfc. Geovonte Clark, an Infantryman assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion,145th...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Scott Fletcher | Pfc. Geovonte Clark, an Infantryman assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion,145th Armored Regiment, stocks foodstuffs at the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank June 15, 2020, in Akron, Ohio.. More than 500 Ohio National Guard members were activated to support food banks during the COVID-19 pandemic, continuing the Ohio National Guard’s long history of humanitarian support in Ohio and across the nation. (Ohio National Guard photo by Sgt. Scott Fletcher) see less | View Image Page

AKRON, Ohio--- Pfc. Geovonte Clark, a Soldier assigned to the Ohio Army National Guard’s Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 145th Armored Regiment, was called up to support his local community and state with the joint task force known as Operation Steady Resolve. The task force was formed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and was tasked with providing humanitarian aid to the state of Ohio.



With food banks being short-staffed and food insecurity increasing due to the pandemic, the Ohio National Guard was ready to provide additional support. Along with over 500 other Ohio National Guard members, Clark proudly answered the call to assist his fellow Ohioans during the crisis.



He, along with other members of his unit, was assigned to the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. They had various tasks assigned to them; packaging food, sorting food bank donations, drive-thru food distribution, and delivering food to those who were unable to come out to the food bank.



“I really enjoy being able to give back to the community,” Clark said. “I’m from around here, and I know what it’s like. Especially now, with people being unable to work, it’s a good feeling to be able to help each other out and be that person who they can turn to.”



The Ohio National Guard as a whole exceeded food bank outputs and increased their overall efficiency across the state.



“We’ve helped streamline a lot of the process,” Clark said. “We helped create a better way to get the food packaged and out to the people. In the military, we’re all about getting it done fast and getting it done right.”



In August, the Ohio National Guard will transition out of serving in the food banks. As they transition back to traditional military duties and training, Clark admitted that he would not only miss the rewarding work but also, the employees.



“We’re able to just joke around with each other and work at the same time,” Clark said. “I’ve for sure made some friendships here that I’ll carry on after I’m done here. I’m going to miss all of you.”



The Ohio National Guard is ensuring that their new friends and professional partners maintain a strong volunteer force and continue to be efficient after their food bank support ends.



As Clark reflected on his time at the food bank and the future after transitioning to his other obligations, he shared his thoughts on volunteering.



“This work isn’t hard, and it’s definitely worth doing, so why not do it,” Clark said. “It’s a very good environment to work in, and the work matters. The Guard is doing what it was made to do, and I’m glad to have been able to do what I can.”