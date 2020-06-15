Pfc. Geovonte Clark, an Infantryman assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion,145th Armored Regiment, stocks foodstuffs at the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank June 15, 2020, in Akron, Ohio.. More than 500 Ohio National Guard members were activated to support food banks during the COVID-19 pandemic, continuing the Ohio National Guard’s long history of humanitarian support in Ohio and across the nation. (Ohio National Guard photo by Sgt. Scott Fletcher)
This work, Ohio National Guard member reflects on time spent at food bank: Pfc. Clark, by SGT Scott Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
