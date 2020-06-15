Ohio National Guard member reflects on time spent at food bank: Pfc. Clark

Pfc. Geovonte Clark, an Infantryman assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion,145th Armored Regiment, stocks foodstuffs at the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank June 15, 2020, in Akron, Ohio.. More than 500 Ohio National Guard members were activated to support food banks during the COVID-19 pandemic, continuing the Ohio National Guard’s long history of humanitarian support in Ohio and across the nation. (Ohio National Guard photo by Sgt. Scott Fletcher)

