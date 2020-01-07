OPM-SANG welcomes new Program Manager

Photo By Richard Bumgardner | The U.S. Army Security Assistance Command conducted a Change of Charter ceremony for...... read more read more Photo By Richard Bumgardner | The U.S. Army Security Assistance Command conducted a Change of Charter ceremony for the Office of the Program Manager-Saudi Arabian National Guard Modernization Program (OPM-SANG), on July 1, at Redstone Arsenal, AL. USASAC Executive Director Dr. Myra Gray hosted the event as the outgoing program manager, Col. John DiGiambattista, relinquished his duties to Col. John White. (US Army photo by Richard Bumgardner) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Security Assistance Command conducted a Change of Charter ceremony for the Office of the Program Manager-Saudi Arabian National Guard Modernization Program (OPM-SANG) July 1. USASAC Executive Director Dr. Myra Gray hosted the event as the outgoing program manager, Col. John DiGiambattista, relinquished his duties to Col. John White.



“Today’s Change of Charter ceremony is not about change, but about unity and trust. Our mission remains the same – to advise the Ministry of the National Guard and the Ministry of Defense on their modernization. While the names and faces of our Soldiers may change, they have one thing in common – the Army Values. These values have built a foundation of trust and transparency with our partner,” Gray stated.



“First of all, I’d like to thank our partners. They are a dedicated formation. They have taught me a tremendous amount, and they give back as much as we give them,” said DiGiambattista, describing the SANG’s 24-7 commitment to their nation’s internal and external security mission.



He noted the many unforeseen happenings that took place in the Kingdom, including multiple attacks from Iran on Saudi Arabian infrastructure and extended missile attacks on U.S. personnel. DiGiambattista praised the OPM-SANG team’s professionalism and ability to overcome and thrive despite these and other critical challenges unique to service in the Kingdom.



Gray praised DiGiambattista’s leadership during the past year, and noted, “The trust we build between our militaries is critical to a secure and stable region.”



White will serve as the organization’s 24th program manager. He comes to OPM-SANG from Fort Jackson, South Carolina, where he served as the commander of the 193rd Infantry Brigade.



“This morning I am truly honored and humbled. Thank you for trusting me with this awesome responsibility. It is a true privilege,” said White to the AMC and USASAC leadership.



He gave a special thanks to DiGiambattista, for his “incredible loyalty and dedication to service to this outstanding organization,” noting he knows he has big shoes to fill in DiGiambattista’s absence.



To OPM-SANG personnel watching via Facebook Live from Riyadh, he said he “is excited to join the team and I look forward to working with each and every one of you very soon, as we build on past successes and take advantage of future opportunities. To the distinguished leaders of the Saudi Arabian National Guard, I’m looking forward to working with you and continuing our great relationship that has existed for over 47 years.”



The event was conducted as a virtual ceremony, with participants from USASAC and the OPM-SANG office at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Dignitaries from the U.S. Embassy and officials from the Saudi Arabian Ministry of the National Guard and the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defense, also viewed the live-streamed event.



OPM-SANG is a subordinate organization of the U.S. Army Security Command, which executes the Army's security assistance and foreign military sales program.