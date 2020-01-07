From Camp Springs, Maryland, Senior Airman Anthony I. White, 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron survivable systems technician, has been stationed at Malmstrom for about two years.



“We are responsible for performing capsule maintenance,” said White. “Most of our work takes place in the missile complex, specifically the Launch Control Centers.”



White has quite a bit of a military background. His grandfather served in the Navy, both sets of his grandparents’ parents were in the Army, his wife is also in the Air Force and her father is a Marine.



“Joining the military is one of the best decisions that I’ve made,” White said. “Working full time, on top of going to college just wasn’t cutting it for me so I realized I had to find something better.”



White proudly serves in the maintenance squadron, contributing to the Air Force mission and enjoying being a part of the maintenance family.



“We have good leadership who really take care of us,” White said. “The drives out to the missile field can get long, but you really get to know your team and make those bonds.”



While balancing work and family, White is working towards getting his Community College of the Air Force degree and is interested in commissioning in the future.



“As of right now, I am planning to stay in and possibly commission,” he said.



Outside of work, White enjoys playing basketball, hiking and spending time with his wife and five month old daughter.



“I always want to be able to provide for my family and set the example for my daughter,” said White.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2020 Date Posted: 07.01.2020 13:03 Story ID: 373208 Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Meet a missile maintainer, by SrA Chiyanna White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.