    Meet a missile maintainer

    Photo By Senior Airman Chiyanna White | Senior Airman Anthony White, 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron survivable

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Chiyanna White 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    From Camp Springs, Maryland, Senior Airman Anthony I. White, 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron survivable systems technician, has been stationed at Malmstrom for about two years.

    “We are responsible for performing capsule maintenance,” said White. “Most of our work takes place in the missile complex, specifically the Launch Control Centers.”

    White has quite a bit of a military background. His grandfather served in the Navy, both sets of his grandparents’ parents were in the Army, his wife is also in the Air Force and her father is a Marine.

    “Joining the military is one of the best decisions that I’ve made,” White said. “Working full time, on top of going to college just wasn’t cutting it for me so I realized I had to find something better.”

    White proudly serves in the maintenance squadron, contributing to the Air Force mission and enjoying being a part of the maintenance family.

    “We have good leadership who really take care of us,” White said. “The drives out to the missile field can get long, but you really get to know your team and make those bonds.”

    While balancing work and family, White is working towards getting his Community College of the Air Force degree and is interested in commissioning in the future.

    “As of right now, I am planning to stay in and possibly commission,” he said.

    Outside of work, White enjoys playing basketball, hiking and spending time with his wife and five month old daughter.

    “I always want to be able to provide for my family and set the example for my daughter,” said White.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 13:03
    Story ID: 373208
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US 
