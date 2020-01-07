Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    171st ARW AFE shop produces masks

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Zoe Wockenfuss | An Aircrew Flight Equipment technician sews a mask. Guardsmen are to wear masks at all

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Zoe Wockenfuss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Over the course of a couple months the Aircrew Flight Equipment shop along with additional volunteers across the 171st Air Refueling Wing made approximately 600 masks in support of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    It was because of an initial request to equip the bases’ Fatality Search and Recovery Team members who were on stand-by to deploy that the AFE shop began making masks. The FSRT got sent to Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, Beaver, Pa., to assist with the COVID-19 outbreak. They also provided the masks to the 171st essential workers and Army National Guard members.

    They used their medium weight sewing machines that typically maintain and repair operational aircraft equipment to sew the masks. The AFE shop typically work on life rafts, cargo seats, flight clothing and protective covering for equipment. Some masks were made from old uniform items while others used donated materials. The uniforms were washed and only the backs were used. Other cotton material that would normally be used for seat covers was used as well as unopened t-shirts.

    It was a team effort to enable Guardsmen to continue completing the regular mission by utilizing preexisting training and equipment.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 11:45
    Story ID: 373204
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 171st ARW AFE shop produces masks, by A1C Zoe Wockenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

