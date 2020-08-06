Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    171st ARW AFE shop produces masks

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zoe Wockenfuss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    An Aircrew Flight Equipment technician sews a mask. Guardsmen are to wear masks at all times except when isolted from others and in a private place. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 171st ARW AFE shop produces masks, by A1C Zoe Wockenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

