The Misawa Community Action Team hosted the 2020 Misawa Community Parade: Standing Stronger Together to boost morale and unity, demonstrating community resilience at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 3.



The Misawa Community Action Team brought base members together while adhering to COVID-19 restrictions to congratulate the graduating seniors of Edgren High School and first responders.



“This parade is an opportunity for Team Misawa members to celebrate and honor our graduating seniors and our first responders,” said Chief Master Sgt. John Alsvig, the 35th Fighter Wing command chief. “COVID-19 has created some restrictions, but we won’t let that get in our way of celebrating our community and recognizing our members for their remarkable accomplishments.”



Since the pandemic, members had to make adjustments in their personal lives to combat the spread of COVID-19. This parade provided allowed members to showcase their resiliency by celebrating with their families, friends and loved ones.



From U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force leadership to the children of the child development center, Team Misawa members cheered, clapped and shouted in support of the Edgren seniors and first responders as they road in their vehicles around base.



“This was a way to show everyone we are in this together,” said Jim Bibbee, the 35th Fighter Wing community support coordinator. “We are all a part of this community and we will fight this pandemic together.”



Bibbee hoped everyone enjoyed the parade and received a renewed sense of purpose and meaning.



“I hope coming together gave us more power to be resilient despite everything that is going on. We can get through this and go on to be bigger and stronger in the future,” said Bibbee.

