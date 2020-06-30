Area IV holds LGBT Pride Month event at Camp Carroll

CAMP CARROLL, Republic of Korea – The 6th Ordnance Battalion hosted an Area IV LGBT Pride Month event June 30 at the Camp Carroll Movie Theater. Participants watched a self-made movie titled ‘Equality Without Exception’ during the event.



"This event is to celebrate the LGBT community and learn about the struggles that they have endured," said Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Chavez, the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Equal Opportunity Advisor, and one of the event participants.



"Organizing this event has taught me more about the LGBT community and the movement over the past 50 years," said Maj. Nina Copeland, the 6th Ord. Bn. executive officer.



Distinguished guests Brig. Gen. Steven Allen, the commanding general of the 19th ESC, and his wife attended. Also present was Lt. Col. Bradley M. May, the commander of 6th Ord. Bn., and USAG Daegu Command Sgt. Maj. Alan J. Cline.



LGBT Pride Month commemorates the proud legacy of LGBT individuals who are part of the fabric of the nation and the U.S. Army. This tribute was first celebrated in 1994 and commemorates the anniversary of the June, 28, 1969, Stonewall riot in New York City that initiated the modern gay rights movement in the United States.

