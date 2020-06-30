Date Taken: 06.30.2020 Date Posted: 06.30.2020 21:25 Photo ID: 6257311 VIRIN: 200630-A-SM279-286 Resolution: 3097x2063 Size: 899.57 KB Location: KR

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Sgt. Maj. Keyana T. Washington, assistant Inspector General, was the guest speaker at the LGBT Pride Month event June 30 on Camp Carroll., by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.