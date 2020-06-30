Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Maj. Keyana T. Washington, assistant Inspector General, was the guest speaker at the LGBT Pride Month event June 30 on Camp Carroll.

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    U.S. Army Garrison Daegu

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Maj. Keyana T. Washington, assistant Inspector General, was the guest speaker at the LGBT Pride Month event June 30 on Camp Carroll., by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Area IV holds LGBT Pride Month event at Camp Carroll

