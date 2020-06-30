Sgt. Maj. Keyana T. Washington, assistant Inspector General, was the guest speaker at the LGBT Pride Month event June 30 on Camp Carroll.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 21:25
|Photo ID:
|6257311
|VIRIN:
|200630-A-SM279-286
|Resolution:
|3097x2063
|Size:
|899.57 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sgt. Maj. Keyana T. Washington, assistant Inspector General, was the guest speaker at the LGBT Pride Month event June 30 on Camp Carroll., by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Area IV holds LGBT Pride Month event at Camp Carroll
LEAVE A COMMENT