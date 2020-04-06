A journey toward health and wellness

Most people can recall nostalgic moments of their childhood such as sharing laughs with close friends and family members while gathered around a television screen, watching everyone’s favorite show.



“When I was six years old, I used to play all the time, but three years later I almost died,” explained Airman 1st Class Savannah Stevenson, an administration specialist assigned to the 354th Comptroller Squadron commander’s support staff. “I was sitting on the couch and all of a sudden, I didn’t feel well. I told my dad how difficult it was for me to move my limbs.”



Those who grew up with parents who practice old school methods of remedying unexpected healthcare issues, may understand Stevenson’s dad’s response to her plea – ‘wait an hour.’ After all, some ailments do pass with time.



“Sixty minutes go by and my skin is pale, and I cannot move at all. I was rushed to the hospital and learned I was experiencing appendicitis,” Stevenson continued.



The days following 9-year-old Stevenson’s trip to the emergency room sparked a revelation of strength and determination to keep moving no matter what.



“I had to relearn how to walk when in recovery and I took this so seriously that I haven’t stopped exercising since,” she added. “My scar, which is longer than most others who undergo appendicitis surgery, is a daily visual reminder of my physical fitness goals.”



Stevenson has spent the last 15 years chasing her fitness goals. Following her surgery she regained her stride in less than 2 months, incorporated routine exercising with her father, who also shares her values and motivation, and continues to educate herself on the benefits of nutritious eating habits.



“I’ve noticed that what I eat compounds the results of my fitness routine and I tend to feel healthier all around, including mentally,” said Stevenson.



She also noted how clean diets may need to be supplemented depending on where she is in the world to better adapt and acclimate to a new environment.



“Something you are told when you arrive at Eielson is to take vitamin D,” states Stevenson. “I went through a phase where I felt a practical dose of youthful strength would surely get me through my tour in the last frontier. I also endured a few cold, dark winters and struggled to understand why I was so sad.”



Nowadays, Stevenson is feeling more upbeat and serves as a physical training leader for her unit. This leadership role has assisted in broadening her personal and professional focus on total body wellness to include other people.



“Before working with Savannah, I thought I had to spend hours at the gym to get a good workout,” mentioned Staff Sgt. Daniel Morley, a 354th Fighter Wing Equal Opportunity advisor. “With my busy schedule, which also includes family time, it’s just not feasible. After three months of training with Savannah and not lifting a single weight, I lost 15 pounds and am well on my way to reaching my fitness goals.”



Offering personal training services is only the tip of the iceberg with Stevenson. She remains motivated by her near-death experience to be as mobile as she can be for herself, her family and her country for years to come.



“It’s more than looking good and it’s more than feeling good too,” said Stevenson. “I found my motivation from within and I learned that I can do anything I put my mind to. So can you.”

