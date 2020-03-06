The 311th ESC conducts Height and Weight Measurement training

Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | Staff Sgt. Ilva Cerino, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command logistics specialist,...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | Staff Sgt. Ilva Cerino, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command logistics specialist, demonstrates how to tape a Soldier to Sgt. 1st Class Darius Washington, during a Height and Weight Training class in the 311th ESC drill hall June 3, 2020. Once they are trained, these Soldiers are awarded the Additional Skill Identifier. These Soldiers help their units maintain a readiness standard. see less | View Image Page

LOS ANGELES – Master Sgt. Joseph Gontarek, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command master fitness trainer, and Staff Sgt. Ilva Cerino, 311th ESC logistics specialist, conducted a Height and Weight Training class in the 311th ESC drill hall June 3, 2020.



As part of their commitment, a U.S. Army Reservist must conform to basic standards. One of those standards is to pass an Army Physical Fitness Test and a minimum requirement is expected to be maintained, while in the Army. There are usually three events, which are performed in succession, and the scores from those events are added up to produce a score.



Another standard for a Soldier to pass is the Height and Weight requirement. According to a height and weight chart, a Soldier must fall within a measurement of weight. If that Soldier doesn’t meet the standard, then they will have to then endure a Height and Weight Measurement with a taping.



“The purpose of a Height and Weight Measurement is to gage the physical readiness of a Soldier. With such physical demands of Army life, Soldiers who have a healthy body fat percentage don't see as many injuries,” said Cerino. “If a Soldier fails to meet the height and weights standards, they will be taped once more by a different taping team. If that soldier is still not within compliance they are flagged and enrolled in the Army Body Composition Program.”



The Army Body Composition Program is a United States Army program that dictates Height and Weight standards for all Active Army, Army National Guard, and Army Reserve Soldiers. This program is designed to enhance and facilitate Soldier "readiness" and maintain optimal well-being and performance under all circumstances by instituting standards and guidelines designed to evaluate a Soldier's height and weight.



A height and weight measurement must be done by a certified, trained noncommissioned officer, certified by a Master Trainer. Master Fitness Trainers are selected so that they can be unit advisors on physical readiness issues and monitor the unit and individual physical readiness program. Once they are trained, these Soldiers are awarded the Additional Skill Identifier. These Soldiers help their units maintain a readiness standard.



As the 311th ESC’s main force deployed overseas, a rear detachment was assembled. And so, the purpose of this training was also to train a new staff. Staff Sgt. Jose Perez, 311th ESC operation non-commission officer, is also involve in the readiness of the unit.



“Well, since we have a new command team, it was a must to get everybody on the same page with what's expected as part of the team who would be conducting height/weight and taping,” said Perez. “It allows for dialog to happen and for us to cover any new requirements and updates that have come out within AR 600-9 standards.”



Two members of the unit will be utilized in the taking of measurements, one to place the tape measure and determine measurements. When a Soldier goes through the Height and Weight Measurement, the data that is gathered is recorded on a DA Form 5500, Body Fat Content Worksheet for males and a DA Form 5501 Body Fat Content Worksheet for females.



During this training exercise, Master Sgt. Gontarek carefully went through AR-600-9, clarifying each regulation and explaining the charts that are matched against the measurements. Staff Sgt. Cerino demonstrated how to tape a Soldier, using a mannequin.



The U.S. Army is the best trained army in the world. This training exercise was among many that keeps the force ready to deploy at a moment’s notice.