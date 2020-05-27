The 311th ESC conducts Height and Weight Measurement training

Staff Sgt. Ilva Cerino, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command logistics specialist, demonstrates how to tape a Soldier to Sgt. 1st Class Darius Washington, during a Height and Weight Training class in the 311th ESC drill hall June 3, 2020. Once they are trained, these Soldiers are awarded the Additional Skill Identifier. These Soldiers help their units maintain a readiness standard.
