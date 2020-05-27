Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 311th ESC conducts Height and Weight Measurement training

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2020

    Photo by Capt. Fernando Ochoa 

    311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)   

    Staff Sgt. Ilva Cerino, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command logistics specialist, demonstrates how to tape a Soldier to Sgt. 1st Class Darius Washington, during a Height and Weight Training class in the 311th ESC drill hall June 3, 2020. Once they are trained, these Soldiers are awarded the Additional Skill Identifier. These Soldiers help their units maintain a readiness standard.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.30.2020 18:02
    Photo ID: 6257189
    VIRIN: 200527-A-VA095-308
    Resolution: 3351x2495
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 311th ESC conducts Height and Weight Measurement training, by CPT Fernando Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Los Angeles
    Pentagon
    U.S. Army Reserve
    USARC
    311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    Citizen Warrior
    79th TSC
    Virtual Battle Assembly

