Fort Worth District employee honored as U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Project Manager of the Year

Stacy Gray, Dam Safety Project Manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District has been selected as the USACE 2020 Project Manager of the Year.



Gray, who began her career with USACE in 2001, is receiving this major award for her continued exceptional work and outstanding leadership as a project manager, including one of the most important Civil Works projects in USACE, the Lewisville Dam Safety Modification Project.



As senior project manager, Gray has successfully led a multi-disciplinary virtual team to move the study for Lewisville Dam Safety Modification and construction for that project forward through all reviews and milestones.



“While many mega projects endure scheduling and cost control challenges, Stacy superbly navigated this team through the evolving dam safety process to begin construction two years ahead of the original targeted date and stayed within budget,” said Kathy Spillane, Chief, Civil Works Project Management Branch, Fort Worth District.



In addition to all the responsibilities Gray has as a senior project manager, she still takes it upon herself to do even more.



She is giving back to the project management community by serving as a District Quality Control and Agency Technical Review team lead.



Because of her dedication and foresight to help shape and grow her career field, Gray voluntarily mentors new civil works project managers and her team members on dam safety management processes and project delivery business processes.



“Stacy’s exceptional work, accomplishments and dedication have garnered her this prestigious award and honor, and she is a shining example of what excellence in project management should be,” said Col. Kenneth Reed, Fort Worth District Commander.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2020 Date Posted: 06.30.2020 16:14 Story ID: 373142 Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Worth District employee honored as U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Project Manager of the Year, by Rhonda Paige, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.