Army National Hiring Days: Army South command sergeant major encourages others to serve

JBSA-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – As the senior enlisted advisor of U.S. Army South, Command Sgt. Maj. Trevor C. Walker serves in one of the Army’s most influential positions to support “Army National Hiring Days,” the Army’s first nationwide virtual hiring event to hire 10,000 Soldiers from June 30 to July 2.



Walker, a native of North Fon Du Lac, Wisconsin, was highly athletic in high school, which landed him many scholarships and opportunities that could have led him to an NFL career.



“I had opportunities to play college football in different divisions, some with scholarship opportunities,” he said. “But joining the military was something that I always wanted to do. It was more of a calling, and I knew I could not go through college without the discipline that I think the military provides.”



Initially, Walker considered joining the Marine Corps but noticed the U.S. Army offers many career opportunities, now in 150 different fields.



“No matter what your skillset or what you’re passionate about, there’s an opportunity in the Army for everyone,” he said. “I know that when I get out of the military, I can go into a job and demand a certain pay for my skillset, and that’s one of the benefits the military gives you, the educational benefits and the certifications. I’ve had several Soldiers that have their Ph.D.’s because of being in the military, and they didn’t pay one cent, they didn’t buy one book … and they hold different degrees.”



U.S. Army Soldiers are highly disciplined professionals with the most-diverse skillsets the world has to offer, and the Army offers world-class training and education that translates directly to private-sector jobs, along with a number of attractive benefits to include free health care, tuition assistance, student loan repayment and 30 days paid time off each year to name a few.



“The Army gives you so many tools to use that you can do anything. The benefits are out there just for you to grasp, and that’s the greatest thing,” he added.



Comprehensive benefits packages give Soldiers and their families peace of mind, now and into the future.



Along with the monetary gains the Army provides, Walker, as with many senior leaders, finds that serving others is the most valuable opportunity the Army offers.



“The greatest benefit is the comradeship of the people, and being a part of the greatest team in the world,” he said. “That’s why I continue to serve because it’s all about giving back to something you believe in.”



Treating others with dignity and respect is an essential part of Army culture.



“I have met so many people from different places, different ethnic groups, different races and different beliefs,” he said.



The Army is an incredibly diverse organization and the Army embraces diversity. Every Soldier has a different background, culture and experience from which to draw. When combined, these differences make the Army the respected, diverse organization that it is today.



“By serving, the Army makes you a better person,” explained Walker. “I think everybody is born and raised with values, but the Army values give you a better way of focusing on the values that you already have. And the personal attributes that are given to you by the military expand on that. They make you a better person altogether.”



The desire to serve and help others is just one example of a personal attribute gained from serving in the Army.



“I was hauling a trailer coming here, and on the sixth hour of my drive, I stopped and helped a lady because she had a blown tire,” he said. “And I don’t think I would have ever had the confidence to be able to do that if I had not served. But the military gave me that confidence and has given me those attributes to go out there and help people and serve others.”



Walker’s best advice to those who are thinking about joining the Army is, “Join!”



“I think everybody should serve their country in some way, shape or form. But the best way to figure out what you want to do in life is to join the military,” Walker added. “And if you do not have focus, and don’t know where you want to go in your life, I think the Army is a great avenue for you to get that focus and discipline.”



The Army offers purpose, belonging and a pathway to success and is the best trained, best equipped and most talented force in the world.



During the Army National Hiring Days from June 30-July 2, the Army will hire full-time and part-time Soldiers in the federal and state service. Qualified applicants may choose their job and start dates. Those interested in Army opportunities should visit goarmy.com/hiringdays.

