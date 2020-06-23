Courtesy Photo - U.S. Army South Command Sgt. Maj. Trevor C. Walker command photo
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 12:15
|Photo ID:
|6256547
|VIRIN:
|200623-A-XH946-001
|Resolution:
|1080x1350
|Size:
|936.14 KB
|Location:
|JBSA-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army South Command Sergeant Major, by Leanne Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army National Hiring Days: Army South command sergeant major encourages others to serve
Army National Hiring Days: Army South command sergeant major encourages others to serve
LEAVE A COMMENT