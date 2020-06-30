Tactical Communications Marketplace Evolves to Joint Communications Marketplace

Photo By JTNC Public Affairs | The Joint Communications Marketplace (JCM) is a knowledge repository for tactical...... read more read more Photo By JTNC Public Affairs | The Joint Communications Marketplace (JCM) is a knowledge repository for tactical communications products and technologies. It is also collaboration environment enabling the exchange of information between Government stakeholders and Industry. It is intended to serve as a source of research information and a place for Industry to inform the Government of new products and technologies, and for the Government to inform Industry of new needs. The JCM itself is developed under the authority of the Joint Tactical Networking Center (JTNC), a Joint organization serving all of the armed Services’ Tactical Communications development organizations. see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – June 30, 2020 – The Joint Tactical Networking Center (JTNC) announced that the Tactical Communications Marketplace (TCM) will now be known as the Joint Communications Marketplace (JCM), effective June 30.



The name change intends to display the full Joint communications inventory of commercial products and its capability to provide all Department of Defense acquisition authorities a modernized approach to acquiring next generation communications technology.



“We feel that this name change is a great reflection to announce what we truly have in the marketplace,” said JTNC Director, Mr. Kurt Reese. “New communications products and systems are emerging every day and we feel the JCM is giving users a virtual tool that is critical for industry and government.”



The JCM is providing a virtual interface for commercial vendors and defense industry to display their latest tactical radios, waveform technology, and other tactical communication product offerings. Government users are provided actionable data for informed purchasing decisions to fulfill critical capability gaps, and will ultimately speed delivery to the warfighter.



The JTNC announced Initial Operational Capability (IOC) for Government users in October 2019, with Full Operational Capability (FOC) expected in Fiscal Year 2021.



ABOUT THE JCM



The JCM is a knowledge repository for tactical communications products and technologies. It is also collaboration environment enabling the exchange of information between Government stakeholders and Industry. It is intended to serve as a source of research information and a place for Industry to inform the Government of new products and technologies, and for the Government to inform Industry of new needs. The JCM itself is developed under the authority of the JTNC. For more information, visit: jtnc.force.com/



ABOUT THE JTNC

As part of the DoD, and under executive management of the Army’s Program Executive

Office, Command, Control, Communications-Tactical (PEO C3T), the JTNC ensures secure, interoperable, and resilient tactical capabilities aligned to modular open architectures in support of Service, Multi-Service, and Coalition forces. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the JTNC executes its mission by developing standards in collaboration with government and industry partners, conducting technical analysis in accordance with DoD policies, and maintaining a DoD Information Repository (IR). For more information, visit: www.jtnc.mil or follow us on Twitter at: twitter.com/DODJTNC