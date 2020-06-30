Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Communications Marketplace (JCM)

    Joint Communications Marketplace (JCM)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Photo by JTNC Public Affairs 

    Joint Tactical Networking Center (JTNC)

    The Joint Communications Marketplace (JCM) is a knowledge repository for tactical communications products and technologies. It is also collaboration environment enabling the exchange of information between Government stakeholders and Industry. It is intended to serve as a source of research information and a place for Industry to inform the Government of new products and technologies, and for the Government to inform Industry of new needs. The JCM itself is developed under the authority of the Joint Tactical Networking Center (JTNC), a Joint organization serving all of the armed Services’ Tactical Communications development organizations.

    IMAGE INFO

