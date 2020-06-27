Binghamton's New York Army National Guard Battalion, the 204th Engineer's, got a new commander on Saturday, June 27

Courtesy Photo | New York Army National Guard Lt. Col. Brandon Gendron (left) receives the colors of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | New York Army National Guard Lt. Col. Brandon Gendron (left) receives the colors of the 240th Engineer Battalion from Col. Jamey Barcomb, the commander of the 153rd Troop Command during change of command ceremonies held on Saturday, June 27 , 2020 at the New York State Armory in Binghamton, N.Y. Gendron replaced Lt. Col. Wing Yu as the commander of the battalion which has elements in Binghamton, Kingston, Horseheads, Walton. Buffalo, and the Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Major Kevin O'Reilly) see less | View Image Page

Binghamton, N.Y. — Lt. Col. Brandon Gendron, a New York Army National Guard officer took command of the 204th Engineer Battalion during a ceremony held at the battalion's Binghamton, N.Y. headquarters on Saturday, June 27.



Gendron, who was commissioned as an Army officer in 2004, replaced Lt. Col. Wing Yu as the battalion commander.



Yu, who took command of the battalion in 2017, is also a full-time National Guard officer and will now serve as the executive officer of the 153rd Troop Command in Buffalo.



The 204th Engineer Battalion is one of two engineer battalions in the 10,300 member New York Army National Guard. The battalion has elements across the state ranging from Kingston and the Camp Smith Training Site in the Hudson Valley to Buffalo.



Gendron, who was initially trained as an Engineer officer, has served as the commander of the battalion's Headquarters and Service Company.



"The 204th has a diverse and important mission not only in the U.S. Army but also here at home," Gendron said. "I look forward to serving alongside the officers, NCOs and Soldiers of the battalion."



Gendron is a full-time New York Army National Guard officer who also serves in the operations section of the New York Army National Guard's headquarters in Latham, N.Y. as state training officer.



His assignments have also included serving as Commander of Company D, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry; fire support officer for the 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry, personnel officer and operations officer for the 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery and executive officer of the 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry and the 106th Regional Training Institute. He has deployed to Kuwait.



He is a graduate of the Army Command and General Staff College and the State University of New York at Buffalo. He also holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Nichols College.



His awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge.



Gendron has been honored with the Field Artillery Order of St. Barbara and the Infantry Order of Saint Maurice. Both awards are presented for accomplishment in those military fields.



He and his wife Suzanne, who live in Simsbury, Connecticut, have an 8-year old daughter, Kyleigh, and a 3-year old son, Jack.