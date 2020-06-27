Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    204th Engineer Battalion Change of Command

    204th Engineer Battalion Change of Command

    BINGHAMTON, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Lt. Col. Brandon Gendron (left) receives the colors of the 240th Engineer Battalion from Col. Jamey Barcomb, the commander of the 153rd Troop Command during change of command ceremonies held on Saturday, June 27 , 2020 at the New York State Armory in Binghamton, N.Y. Gendron replaced Lt. Col. Wing Yu as the commander of the battalion which has elements in Binghamton, Kingston, Horseheads, Walton. Buffalo, and the Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Major Kevin O'Reilly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.30.2020 10:02
    Photo ID: 6256438
    VIRIN: 200627-Z-A3538-1001
    Resolution: 4384x2918
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: BINGHAMTON, NY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 204th Engineer Battalion Change of Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Binghamton's New York Army National Guard Battalion, the 204th Engineer's, got a new commander on Saturday, June 27

    TAGS

    change of command
    New York Army National Guard
    204th Engineer Battalion
    Col. Jamey Barcomb
    Lt. Col. Brandon Gendron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT