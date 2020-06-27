204th Engineer Battalion Change of Command

New York Army National Guard Lt. Col. Brandon Gendron (left) receives the colors of the 240th Engineer Battalion from Col. Jamey Barcomb, the commander of the 153rd Troop Command during change of command ceremonies held on Saturday, June 27 , 2020 at the New York State Armory in Binghamton, N.Y. Gendron replaced Lt. Col. Wing Yu as the commander of the battalion which has elements in Binghamton, Kingston, Horseheads, Walton. Buffalo, and the Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Major Kevin O'Reilly)

