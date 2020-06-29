USS Montgomery Change of Command

SAN DIEGO (June 29, 2020) – Cmdr. Austin Duff relieved Cmdr. Edward Rosso as commanding officer of USS Montgomery (LCS 8) Blue Crew during a pierside change of command ceremony at Naval Base San Diego, June 29.



A native of Long Island, New York, Rosso served as the crew’s executive officer before assuming command in July 2018. As commanding officer, he led Montgomery through multiple ship-wide certification events, the first littoral combat ship Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT) event and Montgomery’s first deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



“It has been my greatest honor and privilege to have been in command of truly the best Sailors in our Navy,” said Rosso. “This crew displayed unmatched execution, successfully completing many firsts for the LCS program. As Surface Division Eleven’s 2019 Battle “E” winners, they’ve proven that with effort, dedication and hard work, we can increase the warfighting readiness of the world’s best naval surface force. I look forward to continuing to see them succeed in the future.”



Rosso’s next assignment is with Commander, U.S. 4th Fleet in Mayport, Florida.



Duff, a native of Gig Harbor, Washington, recently served as the crew’s executive officer before assuming command.



“It has been an honor to serve with this crew through so many milestones and successes. I am humbled and proud to take command of such a superb group of Americans,” said Duff.



Montgomery completed a 12-month rotational deployment and returned to homeport San Diego, June 10.



LCS vessels are highly versatile, mission-focused surface combatant ships designed to operate in the littoral regions, as well as on the open ocean. The ship platform is designed to respond to evolving threats through integration with innovative mine hunting, sonar, and surface engagement technology. The LCS satisfies a vital need for the United States Navy to operate in shallow water as well as the high seas.

