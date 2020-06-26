Soldier signs up for passion in Army profession

FORT SILL, Okla. – Pvt. Daniel Moore described the model of the camera before it even took aim during an interview June 26.



“I’m a real camera fanatic, I’m a photographer,” said Moore.



The D Battery, 1st Battalion, 19th Field Artillery trainee is far removed from his business in Milwaukee. Currently in uniform, Moore is learning the ropes of his new profession as a U.S. Army Soldier.



“The training is perfect for every Soldier,” he said in Week 5 of Basic Combat Training.



He received a $20K bonus for joining under the Army Reserve Enlistment Bonus. He said the money will improve his life and he appreciated the fact that the amount is not given to him in one lump sum.



“If I did get the full amount, I wouldn’t know what to do with it. I know the Army knows what to do, and how to do it.”



Moore will return back to high school at the end of his 10 weeks in BCT as part of the split training option. This allows 17-year-old juniors to join the Army Reserves or National Guard with their parent or guardian permission. After their senior year in high school, they move on to their respective Advanced Individual Training the following summer.



Moore’s AIT will focus on his second passion: cars.



“My MOS is 88M, motor transport specialist. I really love cars, that’s why I picked 88M, so I could keep my hobbies and my job as the same thing and I could love my job even more,” he said.



Moore explained for others looking to join the Army, it may not be what they think.



“It’s not all about wars, and guns, and fighting. It has more to do with teamwork and being a better person really.” He added, “If you want to join the Army, don’t be scared. They have the MOS for you.”

