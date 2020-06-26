Soldier signs up for passion in Army profession

Pvt. Daniel Moore, D Battery, 1st Battalion, 19th Field Artillery, said he is using his enlistment bonus to fuel his passion of photography, while his service to the Army will focus on his second passion: cars.

