    Soldier signs up for passion in Army profession

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Pvt. Daniel Moore, D Battery, 1st Battalion, 19th Field Artillery, said he is using his enlistment bonus to fuel his passion of photography, while his service to the Army will focus on his second passion: cars.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier signs up for passion in Army profession, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

