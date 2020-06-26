Pvt. Daniel Moore, D Battery, 1st Battalion, 19th Field Artillery, said he is using his enlistment bonus to fuel his passion of photography, while his service to the Army will focus on his second passion: cars.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2020 16:03
|Photo ID:
|6255804
|VIRIN:
|200626-A-GO806-928
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|697.14 KB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
This work, Soldier signs up for passion in Army profession, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldier signs up for passion in Army profession
