U.S. Marine sergeant makes history

By: Lance Cpl. Christy Yost



A U.S. Marine made history recently when she became the first ever female to graduate the Scout Swimmer Course, a highly demanding course designed to teach Marines specialized amphibious abilities.



Sgt. Alyssa Triplett, a radio operator with Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Pacific based at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, California, graduated the course May 15, 2020, officially becoming the first female to successfully complete the three week course designed to make Marines capable of conducting boat raids.



Triplett said that being a female in the course presented a unique challenge.



“It was definitely intimidating being the only girl at first, but I had a lot of support from my command,” she said.



Triplett, who also serves as a Marine Corps Instructor Trainer of Water Survival, had already done extensive water survival and instructor training in the Marine Corps.



Triplett said that though the course was challenging, for her, it is part of being a Marine.



“I like the fact that other people are inspired by the fact that I went through,” she said. “I feel like as a Marine it’s just something you do, so it didn’t really seem like that big of a deal.”



According to EWTGP doctrine, becoming a scout swimmer is a three-week long course that trains personnel in the skills necessary to plan and execute beach and urban swimmer reconnaissance in support of small boat operations. The curriculum consists of instruction in dangerous marine life, scout swimmer equipment, surf observations/reports, mission planning, and beach and urban scout swimmer techniques. Extensive practical application is conducted on different beach and urban sites located throughout the local area.



“There was never one time when I was like ‘wow, this is easy,” said Triplett. “I really think it’s just a mental thing … if something starts to hurt, you kind of just have to readjust what you’re doing and just don’t give up … I just didn’t give up, just tried my hardest the whole time.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 20:41 Story ID: 372867 Location: CORONADO, CA, US Hometown: LAKE WORTH, FL, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marine sergeant makes history, by LCpl Christy Yost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.