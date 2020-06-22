19th SFS opens new MWD facility

The 19th Security Forces Squadron held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of a new military working dog facility, June 22.



The culmination of four years of planning and 11 months of construction, the $2.3 million facility includes larger in- and outdoor-runs, a dog house in each run, new obstacles, a HVAC system with humidity and air pressure adjustments and a stand-alone medical treatment station.



“The way this facility came about is really a testament to our commitment as an Air Force to identifying risk, up-channeling it and getting after it as an institution,” said Col. John Schutte, 19th Airlift Wing commander. “We owe it to our dedicated team of defenders to provide the right tools and facilities to ensure not just the safety and protection of our teammates and critical assets, but for the dogs and teammates that actually guard all of Herk Nation.”



In addition to the larger space and updated amenities, special attention was paid to minor details geared toward enhancing the quality-of-life of Little Rock’s MWDs.



“The kennels are offset so the MWDs cannot see each other, which permits them to better relax after a long day of patrolling the base,” said Tech. Sgt. Caleb McDaniel, 19th Security Forces Squadron kennel master. “There is also an isolation run in the exam room to be used when a MWD becomes sick or injured to better protect them and the other MWDs — this helps keep our force as close to completely mission ready as possible.”



Moreover, the new facility was also purposefully built farther from the active flight line and runway in order to minimize the dogs’ exposure to unnecessary noise pollution.



“The new facility will allow for the MWDs to be better rested and recuperated, ready to serve the base whenever called upon,” McDaniel said.



There will be a total of six MWDs in the new facility.

